Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,038,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

