Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $22.63

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mattel

Mattel Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.3% in the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 92.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,301 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at $6,341,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.