Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $1,014.11

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,014.11.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $993.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.71. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.