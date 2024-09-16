Brookfield (TSE:BN) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.32

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$68.32 and last traded at C$67.78, with a volume of 202501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.06.

Brookfield Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$31.54 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 6.1676301 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

About Brookfield

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

