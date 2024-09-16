Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

