Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMRI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,445. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

