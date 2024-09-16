Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMRI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,445. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile
