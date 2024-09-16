BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Up 47.2% in August

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVFL. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BV Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 108,015 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BV Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BVFL opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.61. BV Financial has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.08%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

