BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Short Interest Up 33.1% in August

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BW LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWLP. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BW LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BW LPG during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BW LPG in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $2,050,000.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Trading Up 0.8 %

BWLP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.52. 152,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BW LPG has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $876.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.