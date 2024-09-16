Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $129.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.19.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,737,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

