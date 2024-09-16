Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s 7th Largest Position

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 5.7% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

