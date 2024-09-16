Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NVO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.30. 838,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,595. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $616.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

