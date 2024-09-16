Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 47,654 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,954,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,091,000 after buying an additional 115,364 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

