Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,616 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 105.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 298.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIM stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

