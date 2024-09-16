Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,746,526 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,746,526 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $99,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 132,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 89,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

