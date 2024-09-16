Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,612,685 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 99.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,612,685 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

