Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $392.48 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,837,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $392,478,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 4.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

