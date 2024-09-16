Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,883 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SAP by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SAP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $221.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

