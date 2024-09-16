Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $223.89 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $11.98 billion and approximately $223.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.27 or 0.03918310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00040656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

