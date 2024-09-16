Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $11.90 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.90 billion and $228.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.00 or 0.03964430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00040467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

