Carlyle Group Inc. Has $220.22 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Carlyle Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,244,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999,727 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 20.9% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $220,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,279,000 after buying an additional 548,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

