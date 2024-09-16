Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $157.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $147.84 and last traded at $147.79. Approximately 693,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,091,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.90.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 3.43.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
