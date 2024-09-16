Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $28.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELC. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Celcuity stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at $21,583,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 637,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 62.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

