Celestia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.22 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $636.46 million and $83.22 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00007789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,070,356,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,070,136,986.30112 with 211,180,514.05112 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.62681406 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $133,836,779.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

