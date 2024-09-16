Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of CLS opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
