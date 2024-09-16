Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.13.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cencora Stock Up 0.9 %

Cencora stock opened at $239.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

