Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 457,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 688,390 shares.The stock last traded at $11.01 and had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Certara by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Certara by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Certara by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Certara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

