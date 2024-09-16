CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for approximately 3.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of CGI worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $273,239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

