Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Position Lifted by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,670 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 6.81% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $28,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3,633.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 70,125 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $408.40 million, a PE ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

