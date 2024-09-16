CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCN stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.