CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $928.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.15. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CI&T by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

