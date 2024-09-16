Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 6,485 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

