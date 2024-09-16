Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $569.91 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.26.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

