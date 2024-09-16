Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $729.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $710.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

