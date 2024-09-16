Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2,799.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,938 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,510,000 after purchasing an additional 324,459 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.14 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

