City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,164 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

