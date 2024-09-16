City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,707 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,649,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,836,013.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,526,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,442.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.