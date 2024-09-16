City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 174,280 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,280 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $153,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

