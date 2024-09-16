City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 278,518 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,518 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIO stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,763,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,108.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 82,645 shares of company stock valued at $992,229.

