Claire Herkes Sells 478 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gartner stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $510.08. 249,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $515.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.01 and its 200-day moving average is $460.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

