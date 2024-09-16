Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.48

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 1051731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,679. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after buying an additional 211,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

