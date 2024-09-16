Clive Ian Kahn Acquires 25,000 Shares of Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Clive Ian Kahn acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £529,250 ($692,101.48).

Clive Ian Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Clive Ian Kahn purchased 50,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,077 ($27.16) per share, with a total value of £1,038,500 ($1,358,048.91).

Alpha Group International Price Performance

LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £915.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,449.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,216.93. Alpha Group International plc has a one year low of GBX 1,460 ($19.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,630 ($34.39).

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

Alpha Group International Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 787.04%.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

