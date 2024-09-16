Cobak Token (CBK) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $44.91 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,005,537 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

