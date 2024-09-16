Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $3,141,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

