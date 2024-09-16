Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,150 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $7,714,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

