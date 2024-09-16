CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.41

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 168925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,280,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 319.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 953,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 19.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,074,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 840,742 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 75.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

