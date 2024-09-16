Comparing First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) & Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 16.71% 9.58% 0.89% First Citizens BancShares 18.19% 14.84% 1.41%

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $6.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Prime Meridian pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prime Meridian and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Citizens BancShares has a consensus price target of $1,920.82, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Meridian and First Citizens BancShares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $41.82 million 1.97 $8.71 million $2.50 10.00 First Citizens BancShares $12.09 billion 2.19 $11.47 billion $180.13 10.17

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Citizens BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Prime Meridian on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

