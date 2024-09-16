Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) & SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Critical Review

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 3 26 4 0 2.03 Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SolarEdge Technologies and Complete Solaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $51.62, suggesting a potential upside of 162.01%. Complete Solaria has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.08%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies -33.86% -18.00% -9.59% Complete Solaria -434.43% N/A -118.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Complete Solaria”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $2.98 billion 0.38 $34.33 million ($4.65) -4.24 Complete Solaria $59.85 million 1.71 -$269.55 million N/A N/A

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Complete Solaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage. The Solar segment offers power optimizers, inverters, batteries, storage solutions, electric vehicle chargers, smart tracking solutions, and smart energy management software products; Monitoring platform, a cloud-based monitoring platform, which collects power, voltage, current, and system data sent from inverters and power optimizers; and MySolarEdge app, that enables system owners to track their real-time system production and household energy consumption. This segment also provides Designer platform, an web-based tool that helps solar professionals to plan, build, and validate residential and commercial systems; Mapper application for registering the physical layout of new PV sites installed with DC optimized inverter systems; SetApp application that activates and configurate inverters; and grid services. The Energy Storage segment provides lithium-ion cells and containerized battery systems (BESS) solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility markets; modules and racks; purpose-built components and solutions, and hardware and software tools; and pre and post sales engineering support for designing, building, and managing battery and system solutions. The company offers e-mobility products, automated machines, and UPS products; and pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. It sells its products through solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

