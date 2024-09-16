Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Reaches $27.15 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $42.64 or 0.00073162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $374.54 million and $27.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006793 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,388.60 or 0.40126200 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,782,970 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,749,834.16846434 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.74342202 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $27,703,869.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.