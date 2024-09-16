Conflux Price Down 0% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Conflux has a total market cap of $589.78 million and approximately $22.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.00539694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00109009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00293255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00032590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00079211 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux's total supply is 5,043,490,959 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,991,640 coins.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,043,341,062.61 with 4,430,841,047.25 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13372033 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $23,190,609.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

