Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $188.47 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.80.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

